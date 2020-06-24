Tommy Kennedy
1950 - 2020
Tommy Kennedy
Springfield, Georgia
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Tommy Kennedy (70) on June 22, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020, from 1-7 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration Service, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Buford Hill Cemetery, Eden, Georgia. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc.
Savannah Morning News

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
JUN
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Buford Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SMALLS FUNERAL HOME, INC. - GUYTON
203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Ave.
Guyton, GA 31312
(912) 772-3400
1 entry
June 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Kent Woo
