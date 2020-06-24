Or Copy this URL to Share

Tommy Kennedy

Springfield, Georgia

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Tommy Kennedy (70) on June 22, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020, from 1-7 P.M. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside Life Celebration Service, June 27, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Buford Hill Cemetery, Eden, Georgia. Smalls Funeral Home, Inc.

