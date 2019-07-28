Home

Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Tommy Pierce
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Connor's Temple Baptist Church
509 W Gwinnett St.
Savannah, GA
Tommy Lee "Tre" Pierce III


1974 - 2019
Tommy Lee "Tre" Pierce III Obituary
Mr. Savannah - Tommy Lee Pierce, III "Tre" Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Connor's Temple Baptist Church, 509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, Ga 31401. Interment: Greenwich Cemetery. Public Viewing: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home.

Survivors: father, Tommie Lee Pierce, Jr.; mother, Doris N. Pierce; sisters, Trinette Pierce, Teresa Pierce; brother, Craig Roberson; maternal grandfather, Andrew Nixon, Sr. (Christine); fiance, Brandi Wright.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the March of Dimes and . Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 28, 2019
