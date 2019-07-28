|
|
Mr. Savannah - Tommy Lee Pierce, III "Tre" Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at Connor's Temple Baptist Church, 509 W Gwinnett St. Savannah, Ga 31401. Interment: Greenwich Cemetery. Public Viewing: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home.
Survivors: father, Tommie Lee Pierce, Jr.; mother, Doris N. Pierce; sisters, Trinette Pierce, Teresa Pierce; brother, Craig Roberson; maternal grandfather, Andrew Nixon, Sr. (Christine); fiance, Brandi Wright.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the March of Dimes and . Savannah Morning News July 28, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 28, 2019