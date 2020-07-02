Tommy Whaley, Jr. Savannah , GA Mr. Tommy Jamal Whaley, Jr., 42, entered eternal rest Monday, June 29, 2020. Viewing: 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc. Savannah Morning News
To Felecia and Jade and other family, Tommy will truly be missed, he was a fool/cool kinda guy and loved by many
Veronica Grovener
Friend
June 30, 2020
I missed my big brother lol very very much we're like 2 peas in the pot and just talk to him last week Thursday and he always checking up on the kids he always showing love toward them made Jehovah God keep on remembering the good things that Tommy did to others love you big brother you're in Jehovah God memories
Felicia brown
Sister
