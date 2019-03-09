|
|
On March 2, 2019 Toni Turner of Wilmington Island went to be with our Lord. Toni was born in Toledo, Ohio to Jerome and Judith Turner. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She will be missed by her beloved son Preston, siblings Jennifer Wysowaty, Sherrie (Brian) Wichman-McDowell, Jeff Turner, nieces and nephews, her dog Michal, and her Tybrisa family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading.She had an infectious laugh that brought joy to all. She treasured time spent with her family and friends and making Tybee Island everyone's happy place. Special thanks to the Stillings family, the staff at Tybrisa, Memorial Health and Compassus for the care and comfort they provided. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 9, 2019