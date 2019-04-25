Home

Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Tonitra Crumbley
Tonitra Crumbley
Tonitra L. "Nikki" Crumbley

Tonitra L. "Nikki" Crumbley

Tonitra L. "Nikki" Crumbley Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Tonitra L. Crumbley will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at First Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 4370 ACL Blvd. Savannah, GA 31405. Entombment: Hillcrest Abbey West

Survivors: husband, Shawn B. Crumbley; daughter, Nautica S. Crumbley; son, Elijah Crumbley; mother, Delores D. Eaddy; father, Paul Jackson; brothers, Samuel Eaddy, Shawn Foster (Anita); sisters, Cynthia Wright (Keith), Elizabeth Thomas (Keith), April Eaddy, Ericka Eaddy, Marshay Eaddy; mother-in-law, Delores Powell; godchildren, Tyrone, Nigeria, Antonio, Quan, Michaela, Anya; 4 sister-in-laws; 2 brother-in-laws; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 25, 2019
