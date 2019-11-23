|
Traci Hadwin Elmgren
Savannah
Traci Lea Hadwin Elmgren, 52, of Savannah, Georgia, died Saturday morning, November 23, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Walter Eugene Hadwin and the late Marilyn Morris. Traci was of the Christian faith. She graduated from St. Vincent's Academy and earned her paralegal certification from South College. Traci was a paralegal with the Suthers Law Firm for twenty years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and time at the beach.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rufus and Daisy Morris; a sister, Shirley Hadwin, and a brother, Michael McFarlane.
Survivors include her husband, Randall "Randy" Keith Elmgren; two daughters, Alexandra "Lexi" Alyse Elmgren and Heaven Leigh Whitley; two sons, James Marvin "Trae" Cox III and his wife, Danielle, and Joshua Gregory Elmgren; four grandchildren, Ada Lea Cox, James Marvin "J.C." Cox IV, Elijah Elliott Cox and Jaxon Gunn; two sisters, Terry Grainger and her husband, Kenneth, and Tammy Davids and her husband, Bobby; one brother, Walter Hadwin and his wife, Angela, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 Tuesday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 7 o'clock Tuesday evening in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private.
The family suggests remembrances in Traci's name be given to Old Savannah City Mission – 2414 Bull Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401-9113, to help those who are without a home.
