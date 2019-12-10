|
Tracy Evans Sauers
Savannah, Georgia
Tracy Evans Sauers, 61, of Savannah, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Tracy was born in Savannah on June 11, 1958 to Charlie and Elsie Lucken Evans, also of Savannah.
Tracy was reliable, opinionated, and someone you could always seek for advice. Her strength was known to everyone. She was a rock. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend to all. She will be missed by many.
A 1976 graduate of Savannah High School and 1980 graduate of Georgia Southern University, Tracy was a cherished member of the Phi Mu Fraternity. She started her career in Shipping and Logistics at DJ Powers and ended her career at John S. James Company.
On June 19, 1993, Tracy got bamboozled into marrying into the Sauers family by taking Joseph Gerald Sauers, Jr. as her husband. She inherited three amazing kids and then brought her own son, Zack, in the world in 1994.
Tracy is preceded in death by her father, Charlie; and her grandparents.
In addition to her husband, Tracy leaves behind her mother Elsie; children, Kelli Sauers Henderson (Al), Joseph Gerald Sauers, III, Andrew Carter Sauers, Sr. (Brandi), and Zachary Evans Sauers; grandchildren, Carter and Callan; brother, Nicky Evans (Wendy); nephews, Travis (Natalie) and Nicholas (Clarissa); great-niece, Rylee Grace; and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church; Recitation of the rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Monsignor P. James Costigan at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Remembrances may be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 7020 Concord Road, Savannah, GA 31410 or American Diabetes Association, 5105 Paulsen St # 236, Savannah, GA 31405.
