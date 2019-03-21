Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Travis O. Barnard

Travis O. Barnard Obituary
Travis O. Barnard, 41, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 3, 1977 in Savannah, GA. He was the owner of Barnard Marine and attended Waterfront Church in Richmond Hill.

He was a loving and devoted father and will be missed by many people. Travis was a gifted woodworker, building many custom built docks and furniture for his home.

He was preceded in death by his brother Trey Barnard (1996), and his grandparents.

Travis is survived by his son, Brennen Barnard, Kimberly Barnard, and his parents, Leon and Linda Barnard, all of Savannah, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.

Funeral Service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel, with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019
