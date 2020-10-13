Trenace N. SavageSavannah, GeorgiaTrenace N. Savage, 35, of Savannah, Georgia was born October 19, 1984 and passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and graduated from Groves High School and attended Savannah Technical College. She was a loving, caring Mother, loved to fix hair, travel, loved to cook, and was very out going and Independant woman. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Savage, III. She is survived by her three children, Trayvon, Terence and Terrell Savage; Mother, Diane Tolbert; sisters, Katrina and Brittany Savage and brother, Ashley Savage; grandmother, Mary Tolbert and a host of aunts, and cousins. Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.Savannah Morning News10/14/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at