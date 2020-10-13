1/
Trenace N. Savage
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trenace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trenace N. Savage
Savannah, Georgia
Trenace N. Savage, 35, of Savannah, Georgia was born October 19, 1984 and passed away Sunday October 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Savannah, Georgia and graduated from Groves High School and attended Savannah Technical College. She was a loving, caring Mother, loved to fix hair, travel, loved to cook, and was very out going and Independant woman. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Savage, III. She is survived by her three children, Trayvon, Terence and Terrell Savage; Mother, Diane Tolbert; sisters, Katrina and Brittany Savage and brother, Ashley Savage; grandmother, Mary Tolbert and a host of aunts, and cousins. Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
Savannah Morning News
10/14/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved