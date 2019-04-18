|
|
Mrs. Trevelene N. Jones, age 83 died on April 16, 2019 at her residence under the care of Regency Care Hospice. After graduating from Portal High, she completed Beauty School and ran a successful Beauty Salon in her home for 13 years. She enjoyed 62 years of marriage to Bobby D. Jones. They built a lovely homestead together while raising three children. As a farmer's wife, she worked from sun up to sun down supporting her husband and providing a home for her children. She enjoyed homemaking and with an exceptional green thumb, gardening and flowers. She enjoyed river fishing with her beloved Bobby and spending spring and early summer at their pond house. She was a remarkable cook and hosting gatherings for friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Jones; her parents Eunie Mae Pierce Nichols and Kenneth Nichols; her stepmother Lucille Nichols, and her brother Charles Theron Nichols. The family would like thank Regency Southern Care Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and professionalism.Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law: Sheila and BJ Tillman, Cynthia Newsome and Judy Jones; her grandchildren Sheila's sons Cameron and Conner Menendez; two sisters and a brother-in-law Myrna and Robert Boyett, and Diane Nichols; and a sister-in-law Marilyn Nichols.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Eason officiating.
Interment will be in Brannen family cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Clay Jones, Cameron Menendez, Conner Menendez, Alfred Jones and Roy Akins.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 18, 2019