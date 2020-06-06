Tristan W. Hern
Savannah
The family of Tristan William Hern, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. A private service will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts about Tristan and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
The family of Tristan William Hern, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. A private service will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts about Tristan and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.