Tristan W. Hern
Savannah
The family of Tristan William Hern, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. A private service will be held at a later date. Please share your thoughts about Tristan and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
June 6, 2020
Sending prayers and condolences to all the family.
Paul&Paula Comfort
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences go out to our neighbors, Nicky and Mona.
Belinda and Ron Jacob
Neighbor
June 4, 2020
Tristan was an impish and cheerful child and grew into a friendly and relaxed
young man. The thought of him and his brother playing together with my children as they grew will always bring a smile to my face and a tug at my heart. I send much love and virtual hugs to all of his family and friends .


Leslie Reuter-Hol
Friend
June 3, 2020
I have many fond memories of growing up with Tristan. I think of many days spent playing in the marsh behind his house, building sand castles at the beach, feeding rabbits in the side yard or running around the neighborhood and or swimming in the pool we always had fun. Although I am sad that he dyed I am happy that he lived and that I got to spend time on this earth with him. My heart goes out to all that knew and loved him.
Adam Varnedoe
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My heart goes out to all of you
Susan Bruggeman
Friend
