I have many fond memories of growing up with Tristan. I think of many days spent playing in the marsh behind his house, building sand castles at the beach, feeding rabbits in the side yard or running around the neighborhood and or swimming in the pool we always had fun. Although I am sad that he dyed I am happy that he lived and that I got to spend time on this earth with him. My heart goes out to all that knew and loved him.

Adam Varnedoe