Troy Albert Bouy
Savannah, GA
Troy Albert Bouy, 90, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, January 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Troy was born on August 30, 1929 to Joseph Albert & Antionette Trouard Bouy in the Sugar Refinery Village in Port Wentworth, GA. He attended Lake Charles High School for two years in Louisiana before graduating from Savannah High in 1949 and graduated from Southern Tech. After college, he returned home and joined the Air National Guard Reserves. He married the love of his life, Frances Bacon Bouy, on August 14, 1954. Mr. Bouy was a retired residential and commercial builder in Savannah, GA. Most of his 40 years in the construction industry was spent working with his business partners, Bill Hall and Harry Howard under Bouy, Hall, & Howard. He stamped his architectural designs in many buildings in and around Savannah. Troy was a member of the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission in the early 70's. He served as the President of the Home Builders Association of Savannah in 1964 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. He symbolized the best and brightest of the industry. His greatest accomplishment in the industry was the continuance of the Bouy legacy by his two sons, Mark and Brett. Troy was a founding member of the Sinn Fein Society and served as President in 1982-1983. He was a charter member of the L'Alliance Francaise de Savannah and he was president from February 1995- February 1997. Mr. Bouy was also a former member of the Tybee Light Power Squadron and Quarterback Club. He was a past member and current stock holder of La Vida Country Club. Of all of his accomplishments, his greatest was his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren on the May River in Bluffton, South Carolina, and shrimping with his father, Papa Joe. Most days you could find Mr. Bouy outside, golfing, throwing the cast net, bird hunting, and spending time with his friends. He was most proud of his French and Cajun roots. Mr. Bouy is proceeded in death by his loving parents, Joe and Antionette Bouy. He is survived by: his wonderful wife of 65 years, Frances Bouy; his sons, Mark (Paige) and Brett (Milly); and his seven grandchildren: Matthew Bouy, Willa Volpe (Michael), Mayme Bouy, Anne Bouy, Claire Bouy of Savannah, GA, Hope Falls of Richmond Hill, GA and Savannah Falls of Bluffton, S.C. The family would like to thank everyone who took care of Troy during his final years: Judy Omans, Your Choice homecare, Hospice of Savannah, and Firstlight Homecare.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00 until 6:30 pm, with a rosary service at 6:30 pm, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist with Father Brett Brannen, celebrant, assisted by Father Patrick O'Brien. Entombment will be in Hillcrest Abbey, East, Mausoleum.
Honorary pallbearers: Sinn Fein Society and L'Alliance Francaise de Savannah members.
Remembrances in Troy's honor can be made to Hospice of Savannah and The Carmelite Monastery.
Savannah Morning News
01/19/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020