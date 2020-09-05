Troy David Camburn
Savannah
Troy David Camburn, 59, passed away suddenly Thursday, September 3, 2020. Surviving are his mother Patricia, sister Anna, brother Todd (John Fiore) Camburn, and beloved cat Lilly.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coastal Pet Rescue of Savannah or Capital Area Humane Society of Lansing.
