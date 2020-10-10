1/
Trudie Sue Barton
Trudie Sue Barton
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Trudie Sue Barton, 74, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Barton, and a granddaughter, Isabelle Burford. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was employed for many years at Effingham Cleaners. Survivors include her son, William Eugene Barton (Faye); her daughter, Lisa Scott (Tim); grandchildren, Jennifer Zeigler (Mark), William "Bubba" Barton, Sarah Burford (James), Christopher Barton, and Joshua Scott (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Isaac, Rose, Kendra, Noah, Brantley, Grayson, Kase, and Tucker; brother, Johnny Soles, several nieces and nephews, and her faithful companion, Bear. The visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). The funeral will be on Wednesday, October 14th at 1:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church located at 4010 Old Louisville Road in Garden City. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/11/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
