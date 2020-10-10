Trudie Sue BartonSavannah, GAMrs. Trudie Sue Barton, 74, of Savannah, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby E. Barton, and a granddaughter, Isabelle Burford. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was employed for many years at Effingham Cleaners. Survivors include her son, William Eugene Barton (Faye); her daughter, Lisa Scott (Tim); grandchildren, Jennifer Zeigler (Mark), William "Bubba" Barton, Sarah Burford (James), Christopher Barton, and Joshua Scott (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Isaac, Rose, Kendra, Noah, Brantley, Grayson, Kase, and Tucker; brother, Johnny Soles, several nieces and nephews, and her faithful companion, Bear. The visitation will be on Tuesday, October 13th from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). The funeral will be on Wednesday, October 14th at 1:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church located at 4010 Old Louisville Road in Garden City. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444Savannah Morning News10/11/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at