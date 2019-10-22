|
Tunis M. Smith Jr.
Savannah, GA
Tunis M. Smith, Jr., 93, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Spanish Oaks Retreat. He was born November 25, 1925 in Savannah, GA to the late Tunis M. Smith, Sr. and Annie Kohlage Smith. Mr. Smith retired from the Union Camp Corporation where he worked for over three decades, first as a Mechanical Engineer in the Box Plant and then as head of maintenance in the Chemical Division. He served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army engineer corps. During retirement, he volunteered for many years with the Ronald McDonald House.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Davis Smith.
Surviving are his daughter, Terry Smith Labat of Annandale, VA; two sisters, Elsie W. Smith and Cecile S. Griffith, both of Savannah; and his grandson, Josh Labat of New York City. He is also survived by six nieces, seventeen grandnieces and nephews, and numerous attentive cousins and loyal friends.
A Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at Bonaventure Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the Old Savannah City Mission, P.O. Box 16839, Savannah, GA 31416.
