Ty CarterSavannah, GeorgiaTy Carter, 17, of Savannah, GA passed away September 22 , 2020. He was born in Savannah, GA on April 1, 2003 to Trey and Jennifer Carter. A Senior at Islands High School, he was a proud member of the wrestling team (a 2020 State AAA finalist) and the lacrosse team. He was also a Dual-Enrollment student at Savannah Technical College. He was employed at Fannie's on Tybee and a member of Compassion Christian Church. Ty is survived by his parents, Trey and Jennifer Carter; brothers, Gage A. Carter, Caden Charles Carter; and step-brother Zachary Ryan Scott (Analise); His loving grandparents, Charles E. Carter (Lei), Michael Wilson (Elizabeth), and Janet Wilson Trent (Gary); aunts, uncles, cousins (Carter, Harley, Robertson, Lewis, Niles, Trent, Weisenfeld, Wilson, and those that extend from and with these family trees); his niece, Freya Scott, and his friends. A visitation will be held at Compassion Christian East Campus on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11 AM – 12 PM. Funeral services will be held at the church following visitation at 12 PM. with Pastor Drew Humphreys and Youth Pastor Clay Hining officiating. Graveside service and Burial will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery at 2 PM. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.Savannah Morning News9/27/2020