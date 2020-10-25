Tyler EntrekinSavannah, GARichard Tyler Entrekin left this earth on October 17th while staying at the home of his parents. He was born April 7th, 1991, making him 29 years old. Ty was a loving man child whose world revolved around his close friends. He was happiest when with friends and miserable when not with them. He was a SCAD student working towards a degree in Graphic Design.He was an enthusiastic video gamer, a gym rat, a great cook, a diehard Cowboys fan, and a fun loving camping partner. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow Scouting fraternityTy had been employed by the De Soto Hotel as a Banquet Captain until the quarantine. He was proud to be part of the team there, and felt happy and productive there.The family would like to thank Gil, Marquis, Avi, and the team at the De Soto for making our son part of your world. It truly was the best part of his adult life.He is survived by his mother and father, Rhonda and Richard Entrekin, brother Alex Entrekin, and Grandparents Brenda and Carrol Duggan. He leaves behind a treasure chest of funny stories and good times. I am sure he would very much want us to remember those in this time of grieving.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at