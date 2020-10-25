1/1
Tyler Entrekin
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Entrekin
Savannah, GA
Richard Tyler Entrekin left this earth on October 17th while staying at the home of his parents. He was born April 7th, 1991, making him 29 years old. Ty was a loving man child whose world revolved around his close friends. He was happiest when with friends and miserable when not with them. He was a SCAD student working towards a degree in Graphic Design.
He was an enthusiastic video gamer, a gym rat, a great cook, a diehard Cowboys fan, and a fun loving camping partner. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and was a member of the Order of the Arrow Scouting fraternity
Ty had been employed by the De Soto Hotel as a Banquet Captain until the quarantine. He was proud to be part of the team there, and felt happy and productive there.
The family would like to thank Gil, Marquis, Avi, and the team at the De Soto for making our son part of your world. It truly was the best part of his adult life.
He is survived by his mother and father, Rhonda and Richard Entrekin, brother Alex Entrekin, and Grandparents Brenda and Carrol Duggan. He leaves behind a treasure chest of funny stories and good times. I am sure he would very much want us to remember those in this time of grieving.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved