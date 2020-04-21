|
|
Uberto (Bert) Keenon Stagg Jr.
Skidaway Island
Uberto (Bert) Keenon Stagg Jr., 89, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Pruitt Health Nursing Center in Savannah following a brief illness.
He is survived his wife of 12 years, Cornelia French Stagg; his son Chris Stagg and his wife Pam; his daughter Cathy Ecker and her husband Mark; his son Keith Stagg and his wife Shelly, seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters; three brothers; and many good friends.
Born in Mt. Vernon, New York, the son of Uberto Keenon Stagg Sr. and Doris Stagg, Bert had retired to the southeast in 1989, first to Hilton Head, South Carolina and then later to Skidaway Island in Savannah, Georgia.
After serving as a Sergeant in the army in Korea, Bert attended Penn State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, and a Master's degree from Ohio State University. He went to work for ATT/Bell Labs; first in Red Bank, New Jersey, then Columbus, Ohio and finally in Naperville, Illinois. During his career he oversaw the development of digital telephone switching systems that are still in use today, along with the initial development and deployment of ATT's cellular telephone network.
Bert was an avid hunter and fisherman, private pilot, bridge player and golfer. He was a member of Worthington Hills CC outside of Columbus, Ohio, Naperville CC in Illinois, Oyster Reef GC in Hilton Head, and finally at The Landings on Skidaway Island in Georgia. Bert was a member of St. Peters Episcopal church on Skidaway Island.
Bert's wishes were to be buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery alongside his first wife and children's mother, Joyce Stagg. Service details will be provided once finalized.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020