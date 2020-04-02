|
|
Ulysses Reed
Sylvania, Georgia
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Ulysses Reed, 92 on March 30, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Viewing Friday, April 3, 2020, 1-7 P.M. Smalls Funeral Home Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family will be celebrating Mr. Reed's life at 2.00 P.M., Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Taylor Chapel Cemetery,150 Taylor Chapel Rd, Clyo, GA.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020