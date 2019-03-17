|
Ursula G. Dowse, 81, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 at The Oaks at Pooler.
Born on June 2, 1937 in the Bronx, New York she was the daughter of Max Lewinger and Mary Haase Lewinger. She was raised in Belrose, Long Island. Ursula was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was an avid golfer, loved boating, bowling and playing cards, excelled at interior design and cake decorating and was an absolutely exceptional and wonderful cook. Professionally, She retired as a business owner, Nail Technician and Esthetician.
Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Arnold Lewinger, Ursula is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert B. Dowse; son, Robert E. Dowse (Vicki Ryals); daughter, Karen E. Blough (Dan); grandchildren, Robert Dowse and Stephanie Dowse, Cheryl Davis (Ana Teixeira), and Daniel Blough (Chris); great-grandchildren, Josh, Jackson, Jarrett, Jillian and Jacob.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at The Oaks at Pooler, Michelle Patrick of Compassus Hospice and Chaplain Anselm.
Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park-West. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or Compassus Hospice. www.familiesfirstcare.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 17, 2019