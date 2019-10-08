|
Valeria Wolfe Lewis Valeria was born to William O. and Nancy G. Wolfe on December 15, 1918 in Uvalda, Georgia with Dr. William Moses the attending physician. She attended public schools in Uvalda and was a member of the last graduating class of Uvalda High School in 1936 consisting of 12 members. She graduated from GSCW in Milledgeville and began teaching public school in Baxley where she met Staten Lewis her future husband. They were married June 13, 1942. Staten entered the Army Air Corp in WWII and their first child, Steve, was born in 1944 while Staten was stationed in Boise, Idaho. After he was released from service in 1946, they returned to Baxley where their second son, Staten, Jr., was born in 1947. Valeria taught first grade in Appling County for 30 years and at the time of her death was retired (1978) longer than she taught. Amazingly she seemed to remember something about every student. She was a Christian and was an active member of the Baxley First United Methodist Church, where she served in many places, including president of the United Methodist Women for 3 years. She also served as a Cub Scout den mother, the garden club, and the Appling County Retired Teachers Association. Nothing was more important to her than family and she loved cooking for family get togethers. Valeria was preceded in death by her husband, Staten Lewis, Sr. and three brothers, Bill Wolfe, Grant Wolfe and Dr. John Wolfe. She leaves two sons, Steve (Robin) Lewis of Savannah, Staten, Jr. (Sandra) Lewis of Baxley, a sister, Nan Rowland of Decatur, grandchildren, John Lewis of Richmond, VA and Amanda Lewis of Savannah, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Baxley First United Methodist Church Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Meguiar and Rev. Tom Lewis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Omega Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Lee Lewis, Lewis Lowe, Johnny Lowe, Dr. John Wolfe, Jr., Downie Wolfe and Herschel Daniel. Remembrances may be made to the Organ Fund c/o Baxley First United Methodist Church 217 South Main Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513. Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
October 9, 2019
