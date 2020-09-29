Valerie Cohen KasselAtlanta, GAValerie Cohen Kassel, age 95, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28. Born in Savannah, GA to Mildred and A.J. Cohen, Sr. she married Milton N. Kassel, also from Savannah. In November they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Growing up in Savannah, Congregation Mickve Israel was an important part of Valerie's life. She was also involved with the Ebba Olsen Thomson Ballet Studio where she took lessons and later taught. In the late 1960's Valerie & Milton and their four daughters moved to Atlanta. Valerie volunteered extensively at The Temple and The Jewish Home, and was co-president of The Temple's Sisterhood. For many years she worked at SAG-AFTRA. She and Milton enjoyed the ballet, opera, symphony, Alliance Theater and the Atlanta Falcons. People have always been drawn to Valerie's genuine and magnetic charm. Her positive outlook in life was contagious. One of her greatest pleasures was making people smile, even people she didn't know. Valerie had a long, love-filled life of which family was the center. She was a gracious and generous host of countless family gatherings but often welcomed others into the fold, including many honored "5th"daughters. Her family holds on to wonderful memories with gratitude for having had her in their lives. They are most grateful to her caregivers for providing such loving care. She is pre-deceased by her brother A.J. Cohen, Jr. She is survived by her husband Milton, and her children: Harriet (Paul) Weinberg, Marjorie Kassel, Valerie Kassel, Jr. and Nancy Kassel. Six grandchildren: Amanda (Michael) Chanin, Max (Samantha) Weinberg, Glynn (fianc? Sarah Felker) McGeHee, Tobias and Kassel Leventhal and Jacob Kassel. Great-grandchildren: Maya Chanin and Lucy Weinberg. Donations in memory of Valerie Kassel may be made to The Temple (Atlanta) and Cantor Kassel's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Tikvah (Roswell, GA). Arrangements in Atlanta by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at