|
|
The book of Ecclesiastes tells us that all things are wearisome, more than one can say. The eye never has enough of seeing, nor the ear its fill of hearing. What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun. God used these scriptures to prepare the world about death. Death will always be our appointment with God, it isn't an accident, no matter how it occurs. It is with great sadness that Martin Funeral Home announces the transitioning of Valerie Larandy Giles of Port Wentworth, Georgia. Please pray with and for her family as they experience the loss of a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019, 6-7 pm, Grace Full Gospel Church, 1650 Smart Street, Savannah, GA. Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 1:00 pm, Grace Full Gospel Church, 1650 Smart Street, Savannah, GA.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 30, 2019