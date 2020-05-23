Home

Vanessa Kay Haupt


1959 - 2020
Vanessa Kay Haupt Obituary
Vanessa Kay Haupt
Savannah, Georgia
Vanessa Kay Haupt, 61, of Savannah, Georgia died Saturday at her residence. She was born in Fort Valley, Georgia but lived most of her life in Savannah. She worked for Quick RX for several years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivey and Evie Tillman and a infant daughter, Ivey Hickman and grand children, Cody Farr and Luke Zettler.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Joseph Larry Haupt; daughter, Melisa Kay Zettler (Jesse); son, Robert Hickman, Jr.(Darrell); daughter, Susan Michelle Waller(Kevin); grandchildren, Joseph Zettler (Jessica), Tyler Hickman, Ethan Hickman; great grandchild, Zoey Zettler and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
