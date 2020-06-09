Velveeta Boyd
Mrs. Velveeta
Boyd
West Palm Beach , FL
We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Velveetta Boyd whose death occurred Sunday, June 7, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 10, 2020



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Campbell & Sons Funeral Home
124 West Park Ave.
Savannah, GA 31401
912-234-7226
