Velveetta Susie Jane Boyd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velveetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Velveetta Susie Jane Boyd
Savannah, GA
Public Viewing will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Chapel. Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hagan Cemetery in Hagan, GA. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 12, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved