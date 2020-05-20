|
Savannah - Veronica Joyce Thomas Mrs. Veronica Joyce Thomas of Savannah, Georgia peacefully passed away Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She faithfully and courageously fought a long battle with cancer, never giving up to the very end. She was a woman of tremendous faith, love and courage and her spirit will be with us forever.
Mrs. Thomas was born September 12, 1963, daughter of Joyce Wilson and the late Gene Wilson. She was gifted with extraordinary organizational skills and used these skills abundantly as a profession and in her love of serving others. She was dedicated to her family and her church and served others as often as she could. Her first thought in the morning was not what she would do for herself, but what she could do for others.
Surviving are her mother, Joyce Wilson, husband Michael I. Thomas, daughters Elizabeth T. Ricks and Casey of Savannah and Victoria K. Thomas of Savannah, her sister Valerie Scarborough and husband Thomas of Statesboro, Georgia, and grandchildren Ashlyn, Emma, Casey Jr. and Mary.
The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to The Leiomyosarcoma Support and Direct Research Foundation, PO Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152.
Due to the coronavirus national pandemic crisis, we are not able to celebrate her life in a congregated Savannah location. There will be a graveside service Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Hampton, SC Cemetery at 2 pm directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton. Savannah Morning News May 20, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 20, 2020