Bluffton - On August 22, 2020 our precious Vickie passed away at the age of 72 at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina with love ones and relatives at her side.



Vickie Ann Carter was born November 20, 1947 in Savannah, Georgia to Montine and Bennie Carter. She graduated from HV Jenkins High School in 1965 and started a long career in customer service. She was employed at Union Camp Corporation where she met and later married her husband, William "Bill" Roberson. They were married on March 31, 1991.



Vickie is survived by her loving husband Bill, her step daughter, Lacey Godec, granddaughter Chloe Godec of Savannah, GA., a granddaughter, Ashlyn Godec of Ashland, VA., a step daughter, Marcie Campbell, grandson, Garrett Campbell of Alabama; granddaughters, Brittney Zemaitis, Louisville, KY.; Paisley Willis of Macon, GA.; great granddaughters, Emma and Lilly Zemaitis of Columbus, OH. A sister, Barbara Carter Barnwell of Culpeper, VA., a niece, Alicia Pitorri and a nephew, Thomas Barnwell both of Culpeper, VA., a brother, Joseph David Carter of Cumming, GA., a niece, Tammy Jardine of Hastings, FL., a nephew, Timothy Friar of Augusta, GA., a great niece, Krista Miller of Augusta, GA., as well as a half-sister Joan DiGiulio Naples, FL.



Vickie was preceded in death by her mother, Montine; father, Bennie; sister, Lynn Salter; niece, Robin Miller and a nephew, Brett Salter.



She was a very active member of Cornerstone Church in Bluffton, SC. where she sang in the choir, worked in the young children's nursery, participated as a prayer partner after church on Sundays and attended bible study.



Vickie started her career at Union Camp Corporation in Savannah, GA. where she was employed for 12 years; employed by Interface Carpet Tile in La Grange, GA., for 5 years; Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Louisville, KY., for 5 years; Tupperware in Orlando, FL., as a customer service representative, then promoted to Supervisor of Customer Service for 10 years; Sun Trust Bank as a supervisor/ branch manager at their National Call Center in Orlando, FL., transferred to the Sun Trust Branch in Savannah, Ga., as a branch manager for 1 year then transferred to a Sun Trust branch in Bluffton near her home where she worked as a personal banker for a total of 11 years until her retirement. Vickie exceeded in Customer Service because of her warm and caring personality which gave her the opportunity to make numerous lifelong friends throughout her career.



Vickie was loved and admired by so many friends and family members. She was not only beautiful on the outside but an overall beautiful, loving, and kind-hearted person. She was always there to help anyone who needed a helping hand. Anyone who met her loved her sweet and caring personality.



She loved to travel the world with her husband and loved visiting friends and family with every chance she got. She loved life to the fullest always with a beautiful smile.



This is a celebration of her beautiful life, not a mourning, because that is how Vickie would have wanted to be remembered. She is with her Heavenly Father and will be missed so very much by all who knew her.



There will be a private graveside service for family only.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Vickie's name to Cornerstone Church Building Fund Bluffton, South Carolina. Savannah Morning News August 26, 2020



