|
|
Victor Armand Rachael, Sr., 70 died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Oceanside Nursing Home. He was born March 11, 1948 to the late Stephen and Vera Rachael. He was a graduate of Georgia State University and was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Victor retired as a State Fire Marshall, and also worked for Sears for 15 years.
He is survived by his son, Victor A. Rachael, Jr. (Natalie), two daughters, Tammy Davis, and Nicole Peritore (Rich), one brother, Michael Rachael, two sisters, Mary Summers, and Bonnie Rachael, sister-in-law, Nita Rachael, five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Holy Cross section of the Catholic Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 23, 2019