Victor Eugene Brinson, Jr.StatesboroVictor Eugene Brinson Jr., age 81 passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Gene was born in Savannah on June 23, 1939 to Victor Eugene Brinson, Sr. and Margaret Fleming Brinson. He attended Blessed Sacrament Parochial School and was a 1958 graduate of Benedictine Military School. He also served his country in United States Marine Corp from 1958-1962. After serving his country, he worked in the food service industry for over 50 years and had resided in Statesboro for the last 15 years. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Fay Brinson Connolly and her husband, Harry Miles Connolly, Sr; Genes partner of 30 years, Bill Sweat. He is survived by his nephews, Harry (Sheri) Connolly, Jr., Thomas E. (Bonnie) Connolly, Michael J. (Denise) Connolly; great nephews and nieces, Chris, Sean, Michael, Kyle, Brent, Samantha and Shannon. The family would like to give a special thank you to Gene's dear friends, Pam, Helga and Tonya for their kindness and friendship over the years and also to the caring and compassionate staff of Affinis Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund in Genes name has been set up at Benedictine Military School, 6502 Seawright Dr. Savannah, GA. 31406. Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Brinson family.