Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Graveside service
Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lower Black Creek Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Fowler


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Fowler Obituary
Victor Fowler
Savannah
Savannah- Victor Herrington Fowler, age 59, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Hospital. Mr. Fowler was born in Savannah on December 29, 1960 to the late Jack B. Fowler, Sr. and Joyce H. Fowler. He was a journeyman electrician for International Paper and was a member of IBEW Local #508. Mr. Fowler was an avid sports fan, loved watching movies and most especially, loved his time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Michael Coulter of Atlanta; sons and a daughter-in-law, Keith Fowler of Savannah and Craig and Tiffany Fowler of Savannah; mother, Joyce Herrington Fowler of Black Creek; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Mark Edwards of Savannah; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Angela Fowler of Savannah; grandchildren Karsyn Lee Fowler, Kaylee Gail Fowler and Baine Dawson Fowler; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private. A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
All requirements for COVID-19 must be observed. Social distancing requirements of six feet must be observed at all times.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Victor H. Fowler.
Savannah Morning News
5/16/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -