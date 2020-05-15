|
Victor Fowler
Savannah
Savannah- Victor Herrington Fowler, age 59, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Hospital. Mr. Fowler was born in Savannah on December 29, 1960 to the late Jack B. Fowler, Sr. and Joyce H. Fowler. He was a journeyman electrician for International Paper and was a member of IBEW Local #508. Mr. Fowler was an avid sports fan, loved watching movies and most especially, loved his time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Victoria and Michael Coulter of Atlanta; sons and a daughter-in-law, Keith Fowler of Savannah and Craig and Tiffany Fowler of Savannah; mother, Joyce Herrington Fowler of Black Creek; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Mark Edwards of Savannah; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Angela Fowler of Savannah; grandchildren Karsyn Lee Fowler, Kaylee Gail Fowler and Baine Dawson Fowler; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be private. A graveside service will be held 11 A.M. Monday, May 18, 2020 at Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
All requirements for COVID-19 must be observed. Social distancing requirements of six feet must be observed at all times.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Victor H. Fowler.
Savannah Morning News
5/16/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 15 to May 16, 2020