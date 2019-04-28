Victor Holan, 87, died in Savannah, GA on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.



Vic was born to Frances Pavlikova and George Holan in Prague, Czechoslovakia, and emigrated to the United States in 1949. Prior to leaving Czechoslovakia, he attended Charles University. He lived in Falmouth, ME for most of his life, and later shared time between Georgia and Maine.



He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 and simultaneously became a U.S. Citizen. He served at Fort Bragg, NC in the 82nd Airborne until 1954. Vic was honored to be an American and always proudly flew the American flag at his home.



Upon his discharge from the U.S. Army, Vic lived in New York City and worked as an engineer. Later, he pursued his passion for skiing as an instructor and worked as a part-time tennis pro in Stowe, VT. Following these adventures, Vic spent a 45-year career working as an independent contractor for the Balfour and Taylor Publishing Companies. Vic's business pursuits covered far flung school districts across Maine and New Hampshire. He traveled extensively throughout these states building lasting friendships with school principals and administrators.



Vic loved the outdoors, and nothing made him happier than spending a day working on his farm in Falmouth. He enjoyed riding his tractor, cutting the fields, raising animals and splitting logs for firewood. Vic was an expert skier who competed in Europe as a young man. His love of the slopes extended into years of winter fun with family and friends at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine and storied ski trips to Utah, Colorado and Austria. Ever the athlete, he enjoyed golf and tennis memberships at the Portland Country Club in Falmouth and at the Landings in Savannah.



He is survived by his long-time companion, MJ Larned of Maine and Georgia, his son, Scott and wife Mary, of Bakersfield, CA, and his daughter, Sally Scribner and husband John, of Falmouth, ME. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Haley and Jared Holan, Will Thomas, and Jack and Molly Scribner. Vic was predeceased by his wife, Hart Birnie Holan, and his sons, Peter and Bruce.



Vic's family appreciates the care and compassion that was provided to him at The Oaks on Skidaway Island and by Hospice Savannah.



A memorial service is being planned and will be held in Maine this summer.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you consider a contribution in Vic's memory to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.



