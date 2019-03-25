Home

Victor Wilford Howell Obituary
SPC Victor "Vic" Wilford Howell, United States Army (Ret.), 69, of Savannah, Georgia, died Saturday morning, March 23, 2019, at Candler Hospital.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of Wilton Vestel Howell and the late Mary Elease Hyers Howell. Vic retired from the United States Army where he was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded in action.

Surviving are two daughters, Kim Redding and her husband, Robert, and Erica Ayala and her husband, Nicholas; one son, William Kenneth "Ken" Howell and his wife, Tina; five grandchildren, Matthew Howell, Kiley Ayala, Avery Ayala, Kailyn Redding and Mekynsi Redding; his special friend, Kim Duckworth; his first cousins, Sandra and Tommy Howell, and his family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 Saturday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

The funeral service, with full military honors, will be held at 12 o'clock Saturday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the the Reverend William Miller, Jr. Interment will be private.

Remembrances: , Post Office Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Please share your thoughts about Vic and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019
