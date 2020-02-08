Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vilma Gasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vilma F. Gasser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vilma F. Gasser Obituary
Vilma F. Gasser
Rincon, Georgia
Vilma F. Gasser, 90, of Rincon, GA. died, February 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Gasser; parents, William "Guy" Sr. & Nellie Land Willis, her 4 brothers & 5 sisters. She is survived by her three children: Terri Eddy of Rincon, GA., Susan Holloway (Edward) of Rincon GA., & Rusty Gasser (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA.; One granddaughter, Jessica Smith (Jason), & eight grandsons, John Eddy (Colleen), Brian Eddy (Adrienne), Matthew Holloway, Braelen Gasser (Merrilee), Devin Eddy, Cullen Gasser (Kiley), Adam Holloway & Jared Holloway; five great-grandchildren, Travis Eddy, Taylor Eddy, Taylor Chumley , Cameron Chumley , & Gracie Smith; three great-great grandchildren, Rosie Galloway, Ivy Eddy, & Layne Walulik. She has one surviving sister, Ann Blunt; & other relatives. Visitation: 12:00 PM, Monday February 10, 2020 at Baker McCullough- Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM.
Savannah Morning News
February 9, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -