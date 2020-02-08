|
|
Vilma F. Gasser
Rincon, Georgia
Vilma F. Gasser, 90, of Rincon, GA. died, February 5, 2020 at Memorial Health University Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Gasser; parents, William "Guy" Sr. & Nellie Land Willis, her 4 brothers & 5 sisters. She is survived by her three children: Terri Eddy of Rincon, GA., Susan Holloway (Edward) of Rincon GA., & Rusty Gasser (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA.; One granddaughter, Jessica Smith (Jason), & eight grandsons, John Eddy (Colleen), Brian Eddy (Adrienne), Matthew Holloway, Braelen Gasser (Merrilee), Devin Eddy, Cullen Gasser (Kiley), Adam Holloway & Jared Holloway; five great-grandchildren, Travis Eddy, Taylor Eddy, Taylor Chumley , Cameron Chumley , & Gracie Smith; three great-great grandchildren, Rosie Galloway, Ivy Eddy, & Layne Walulik. She has one surviving sister, Ann Blunt; & other relatives. Visitation: 12:00 PM, Monday February 10, 2020 at Baker McCullough- Home with funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM.
Savannah Morning News
February 9, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020