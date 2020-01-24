|
|
Vincent Anthony Monforte, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Vincent Anthony Monforte, Jr., 76, died December 26, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Vince was born on April 15, 1943 in Denver, CO, to Vincent A. Monforte, Sr. and Grace Louise (Tidball) Monforte. He graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 1961 and went on to play football at Princeton University before he was commissioned as a Naval aviator in 1965. Vince earned four medals during his service: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Navy Unit Commendation Air Medal. He flew the P3 Orion before leaving the Navy and beginning his career as a commercial airline pilot for Continental Airlines where he enjoyed the challenge of getting certified on the newest aircraft. Over the course of his career, Vince flew domestically and internationally; he retired as a Captain flying the Boeing 777 in 2003 after 35 years of service.
After retiring in Savannah, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, and traveling for the summer months with Helene in their motor home, including trips with his grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Helene Monforte; two daughters, Maria Browning and her husband, Tony, of Denver, CO; Julie Floyd and her husband, Blake, of Atlanta, GA; and three grandsons, Grady Browning and James and Jackson Floyd.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, February 8, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020