|
|
Funeral service for Mr. Vincent Campbell, Sr., will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Second St. John Baptist Church, 1323 Golden St, Savannah, GA 31415.
Survivors: wife, Mrs. Beverly Spencer Campbell; son, Vincent Campbell, Jr. (Taiza); daughters, Dr. Tikeenia C. White (Tim), Andrea V. Campbell (Melvin); adopted son, David Mack; stepmother, Gloria Golphin; brothers, Michael A. Campbell, Sr., Larry Golphin; sisters, Shelia Corey (Leon), Janice Morrell (Lucious), Selena Roundtree (Richard), SaBrina Chess; 6 grandchildren, 4 godchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 21, 2019