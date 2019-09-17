Home

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Vincent Horace Russom Obituary
Vincent Horace Russom
Savannah, Georgia
Vincent Horace Russom, 92, of Savannah, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Summer Breeze Senior Living on Wilmington Island. He was born in Savannah, Ga., was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Deloach Russom. He was a member of Richmond Hill Baptist Church, and a former member of Calvary Baptist Temple, where he served as a Deacon. The happiest days of his life were spent at the River, with his family that he loved more than anything in the world. He is survived by his son, Paul Russom (Elizabeth), Savannah, Ga; daughter, Lynn Russom Gussack, Atlanta, Ga; 4 grandchildren, Cecile Kirby (Ganten), Graham Gussack, Christopher and Andrew Russom and 2 great-grandchildren, Sarlett and Isla Monroe Kirby; sister, Joyce Fallin.
Visitation: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Friday, at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Graveside Services: will be at 1 p.m. Friday, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Savannah Morning News
9/18/2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
