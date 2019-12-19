Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Garden City, GA
View Map
Virgil K. Knight Sr.

Virgil K. Knight Sr. Obituary
Virgil K. Knight, Sr.
Garden City, Georgia
Virgil Kelly Knight, Sr., 72, passed away peacefully at his home in Garden City, GA, December 18, 2019.
He loved his wife, "Trish", of 50 years. He was a dedicated father to Pooh Bear and Sonny Boy. "Papa" adored his three grandsons.
He loved to work with his hands. A master handy man, he was able to fix just about anything. Gardening and yard work were two of his passions. The vegetables he grew were shared with family and friends. He also enjoyed discovering his roots through genealogy which connected him with family across the nation.
His reputation as an honest and dependable businessman allowed him to be owner/operator of Knight's Service Company for 40 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia M. Knight; daughter and son-in-law, Karen K. Smith & Timothy W. Smith; son and daughter-in-law, V. Kelly Knight, Jr. & Ginny R. Knight; grandsons, Dalton, Keaton, and Colton Knight; four sisters and one brother: Marie Tippins, Laverne Hall, Pat Maltos, Grace Knight, and James (Tobby) Knight; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Lola Knight, his sister, Jessie Lee Willoughby, and brother, Bill Knight.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm, Saturday, December 21, at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Garden City, GA.
In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in his name to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416, or , 340 Eisenhower Dr., Suite 220, Savannah, GA 31406. The family is grateful for the impact they had on his life.
Savannah Morning News
12/20,21/2019
savannahnow.com/obituaries
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
