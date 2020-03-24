|
Virginia Baxter Donaldson
Savannah, Georgia
Virginia B. Donaldson, 91, of Savannah, Georgia, passed away March 22, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Virginia was born September 25,1928 in Greenwood, Florida to the late Leslie and Evelyn (n. Keith) Baxter. She spent most of her early years in Malone, Florida. She graduated from Malone High School and in 1949 moved to Savannah to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. She attended St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated in 1952. She began her career at Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla, Georgia. On September 18,1954, she married John W. Donaldson, whom she met while in nursing school, and moved to Savannah, which would be her home for 66 years. She began working at Central of Georgia Railroad Hospital, which became part of Candler Hospital in 1961. She continued to work at Candler on the EENT unit until she retired in 1993 with 42 consecutive years of service. After retirement, she volunteered at the Baptist Center for 20 years. She loved the nursing profession and was a dedicated caregiver. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church for over 60 Years. She touched many lives throughout her life in a positive way. She was a "prayer warrior" for all and believed in the power of prayer and serving the Lord. One of her favorite scriptures was Psalms 119:105, "Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path". In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John; and sisters Nancy Macklin and Laura Bennett. She leaves behind to cherish the wonderful memories she made for her family, her five children. Two sons, John (Laura) of Woodstock, GA, and Keith of Savannah; three daughters, Ann Melvin (Charlie) of Savannah, Susan Donaldson (Julie) of Savannah, and Lynn Hall (Scott) of Rincon, GA. She was a loving Nana to; Kevin (Erica) Donaldson of Portland, OR., Karen Marie Donaldson of Savannah, Rachel Melton of Savannah, Joseph Melton of Rincon, GA., and Daniel and Faith Hall; numerous nieces and nephews; and most especially her chihuahua, Toby. The family wishes to thank Dr. Zottoli, her longtime physician and friend, for all the great care that was shown to Virginia over the years. Graveside Services are private with Rev. R I McKenzie Jr. officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victory Baptist Church.
Savannah Morning News
3/25/2020
