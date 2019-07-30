Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Virginia Elkins Exley


1939 - 2019
Virginia Elkins Exley Obituary
Guyton - Virginia Elkins Exley Virginia Elkins Exley, 80, passed away July 28, 2019 surrounded by her children and husband. Her strong will to live, faith in God, and love of her family and friends got her through an 8 month battle with cancer.

The Effingham County native was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.Q. and Ruth Elkins; husband, Loren Exley; daughter, Holly Exley; and grandson, Brandon Reese.

Survivors include her husband, Alvin Bessell Edenfield; children, Derrick Exley of Springfield, Robbin Exley of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Connie Clifton of Rincon, and Penny Reese of Guyton; grandchildren, Codie Reese and Holli Reese both of Guyton; Dylan Hackett, Jacob Hackett, and Audrey Hackett all of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Reed Clifton of Rincon; great-granddaughter, Allison Cowart; sisters, Jacquelyn Strickland, Cecile Baker, and Celeste Griner; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the funeral home followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. in the chapel.

Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

Remembrances may be given to Effingham County Methodist Campground, c/o Stuart Exley, 306 W. First Street, Springfield, GA 31329.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421 Savannah Morning News July 30, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 30, 2019
