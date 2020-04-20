Home

Virginia Hardin

Virginia Hardin Obituary
Virginia Hardin
Savannah, GA
Virginia Hardin, 92, died Saturday, April 18th at the home of her daughter under the care of Hospice of Savannah due to complications from a recent stroke.
The Jacksonville, Florida native was born and raised outside Jacksonville in a small community called Bayard. She was from a large family of three brothers and two sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Alton "Mac" Hardin. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She was an avid plant lover and enjoyed gardening to the fullest extent.
Survivors: daughter and son-in-law; Joy and Bob Broderick, two grandchildren; Richard Griffin and wife Carolan of Savannah, Megan Doggart and husband Mike of Guyton and four great-grandchildren; Ayden and Makayla Griffin of Savannah and Michael and Miles Doggart of Guyton.
Remembrances: Coastal Botanical Gardens of Savannah
A memorial will be held at a later date due the Covid19 virus.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
