|
|
Virginia Hardin
Savannah, GA
Virginia Hardin, 92, died Saturday, April 18th at the home of her daughter under the care of Hospice of Savannah due to complications from a recent stroke.
The Jacksonville, Florida native was born and raised outside Jacksonville in a small community called Bayard. She was from a large family of three brothers and two sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Alton "Mac" Hardin. She was a member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. She was an avid plant lover and enjoyed gardening to the fullest extent.
Survivors: daughter and son-in-law; Joy and Bob Broderick, two grandchildren; Richard Griffin and wife Carolan of Savannah, Megan Doggart and husband Mike of Guyton and four great-grandchildren; Ayden and Makayla Griffin of Savannah and Michael and Miles Doggart of Guyton.
Remembrances: Coastal Botanical Gardens of Savannah
A memorial will be held at a later date due the Covid19 virus.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020