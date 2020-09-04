1/1
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Virginia Key Beatty, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born in Savannah to the late Albert & Elsie Cribbs. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Key, and a son, Ronnie Key. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale, was a former paraprofessional at Bloomingdale Elementary, and had served on the Bloomingdale City Council. She was the former co-owner/operator, along with Albert, of Key Ace Hardware in Bloomingdale, Pooler and Springfield. Survivors include her husband, Norman V. Beatty; children, Sidney Key (Glenda), Rhonda Hammond (Mike) and Joy Key Smith; grandchildren, Stacey, Ashley, Becky, Rusty, Blake, Krissy, Stephanie, Roni, and Kaley; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Dwight Cribbs, Brenda Graham, and Randell Cribbs, as well as several nieces and nephews. The graveside funeral and burial will be on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Bloomingdale. Rev. Kenny Harrelson will officiate, the active pallbearers will be Blake Key, Ronnie Waller, Mark Waller, Raymond Dickey, Ronnie Dickey, Ryan Dickey and Tony Davidson, the honorary pallbearer will be Cayden Tracy. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
09/05/2020
