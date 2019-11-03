|
Virginia Moore Kirkland
Savannah , Georgia
Virginia Moore Kirkland, age 98, passed away at home on Saturday Morning, November 2, 2019.
She was born in Asheville, N.C. on June 28, 1921 to the late William A. and Ethel Enloe Blair. She was married to her first love, Charles Wilfred Moore for thirty five years. She retired from Carrie E. Gould Elementary School as Cafeteria manager in 1986 and then was married to her second love, Johnnie Lee Kirkland for eleven years.
She was a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church and various organizations, some of them included the Alee Patrol Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Larchmont Garden Club, Classic Cloggers, Barbour Drive Club, Pairs and Spares and Faith Sunday School Class. She loved singing. tap and line dancing and clogging, spending time with her family, and traveling. She was given the nick name "Mama Go Moore" because she was always ready for an adventure and could be ready to go in a moments notice.
She is preceded by her parents and two siblings, Dorothy Katta and William Blair. Husbands, Charles W. Moore and Johnnie L. Kirkland.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna (Scottie) Yawn, son, Larry (Bari) Moore; Grandchildren, Traci (Will) Dent, Travis (Kim) Yawn, Daniel (Michelle) Moore, Alex (Allison) Moore, Great-Grandchildren, Sophia, Beau, Marlow, Charlie, Connor and Mason. The family would like to express our gratitude for the care and kindness of Ruthie Lewis and Kindred Hospice during this last year.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 from 5:00 till 8:00 pm at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Silk Hope Baptist Church.
Internment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey West.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silk Hope Baptist Church Family Life Center.
