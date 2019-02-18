|
|
Mrs. Virginia Oliver Spilliards, of Pooler, was born in Tattnall County (Collins, GA) on January 13, 1938 and passed away on February 16, 2019. Mrs. Spilliards was born to Lee Roosevelt and Lucille Cowart Oliver. She attended local schools and graduated from Commercial High School. She was a devout Christian who loved her Family and Church deeply. She was an extremely caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She also had an unbelievable love for babies - not just family babies, but any babies. She would walk up to complete strangers in public places to try and hold or talk to the babies. Also, in addition to being a homemaker she also worked her entire adult life. From the age of 14, where she would get off the school bus, change clothes and catch a bus across town to wait tables at a local restaurant, to her nearly 10 years working for the City of Pooler and finally her employment with Pooler First Baptist Church where she worked until retiring. She was always one who wanted to help any and everyone she could but who also did not want anyone to help her as she didn't want to be a bother. Dementia slowly robbed her of not needing any help and that was probably one of the hardest things she dealt with as this horrible disease robbed more and more of her independence and also her ability to do the things she loved so much such as working in the yard, attending church to worship, going to the beach, bargain shopping and taking family trips. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Roosevelt and Lucille Cowart, her husband, Robert E. Spilliards, and her daughter, Linda Spiliards Dowd. Remaining to cherish her memory are her sons, Robert E., Jr. (Sylvia) and Timothy Craig (Silvia); Grandchildren, Joey Arrington, Chelsea Linda Spilliards, Timothy C. Spilliards, Jr., Ashlynn Arrington, Addison King and Chloe Arrington; Great-grandchildren, Brayden Robinson and Rayleigh Warman sister, Janet Manchester, and nephews and other relatives. Special thanks to her caregivers, Shirley Griffin, who was a day caregiver for nearly two years and Mechelle Owens, who went from weekend caregiver to moving in and providing 24 hour care. Visitation: 6-8 p.m.Tuesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pooler First Baptist Church with burial to follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Remembrances may be given to Pooler First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 506, or the Alzheimer's Assocation, Friends may sign the online register book at ww.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 18, 2019