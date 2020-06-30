Virginia Summerell McMullenSavannah, GAVirginia Summerell McMullen, 37, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She had been successfully battling advanced lung cancer since 2019, but in a rapid relapse was under hospice care at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Virginia was born in Savannah, the oldest daughter of B. Ray and Melanie (Fawcett) Summerell and granddaughter of Mrs. Jesse T. Fawcett of Savannah. She is survived by her husband, David Wayne McMullen, Jr., of Tallahassee, FL, and her sisters, Elizabeth Anne Summerell of Savannah, GA, and Carolyn Summerell Judge (Christopher) of Cambridgeshire, UK., and a young niece. She was baptized at St. John's Church in Savannah and was an active communicant at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tallahassee.She is survived by her husband, David Wayne McMullen, Jr., of Tallahassee, FL; her parents and her sisters, Elizabeth Anne Summerell of Savannah, GA, and Carolyn Summerell Judge (Christopher) of Cambridgeshire, UK., and a young niece.She was baptized at St. John's Church in Savannah and was an active communicant at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tallahassee. Virginia founded and operated Creations Care Pet Sitting in Tallahassee, a faith-centered company based on a social entrepreneur model. Her love of animals came at an early age when she began riding horses and participating in equine therapeutic activities at her childhood home in Centreville, VA. She followed her passion of helping others as a young adult, achieving her B.A. in Therapeutic Horsemanship from St. Andrews Presbyterian College. Virginia worked in therapeutic riding, in veterinary office management and specialized in companion animal nutrition. Virginia's faith ran deep, as did her love for the people in her life and the many animals that she cared for. She was smart, dedicated to purposes in life and always welcoming to her fellow man. In her last days, she wrote of her love of God, her devotion to and thanks for family and of well wishes for those she knew would soon be left behind. Her witness to life, here and in Heaven to come, was amazing, brilliant, and inspiring.Funeral services, at a later date, will be family-only at Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, as will a memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Companion Animal Rescue Endeavor (1881-B N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32303), to St. John's Episcopal Church (211 N. Monroe St., Tallahassee, FL 32301), or to St. John's Church (1 West Macon Street, Savannah, GA 31401).Savannah Morning News7/1/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at