Virginia White Flowers
Savannah, GA
Virginia White Flowers, age 82, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Mrs. Flowers was born on July 5, 1937 in Savannah, the daughter of the late John and Alberta White. She worked as a Customer Service Manager with Southern Bell Telephone Co., retiring after over 30 years of service. She was a founding member of Montgomery Chapel which was an affiliate of Independent Presbyterian Church and was later a founding member of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church. At Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church, she was a longtime member of the adult choir and was active in Sunday School. Virginia was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Mrs. Flowers is survived by her sons, Charles Allen Flowers (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA and Joshua Aaron Flowers of Savannah; daughter, Elizabeth Mehrtens of Savannah; 1 grandchild; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church.
