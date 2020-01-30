Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia White Flowers


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia White Flowers Obituary
Virginia White Flowers
Savannah, GA
Virginia White Flowers, age 82, of Savannah passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Mrs. Flowers was born on July 5, 1937 in Savannah, the daughter of the late John and Alberta White. She worked as a Customer Service Manager with Southern Bell Telephone Co., retiring after over 30 years of service. She was a founding member of Montgomery Chapel which was an affiliate of Independent Presbyterian Church and was later a founding member of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church. At Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church, she was a longtime member of the adult choir and was active in Sunday School. Virginia was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Mrs. Flowers is survived by her sons, Charles Allen Flowers (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA and Joshua Aaron Flowers of Savannah; daughter, Elizabeth Mehrtens of Savannah; 1 grandchild; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Ferguson Avenue Baptist Church.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -