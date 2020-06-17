SMSGT Virgle Greenway
SMSGT Virgle Greenway
Tybee Island, GA
SMSGT Virgle Greenway, 83, retired QA at 165th TAG took the hand of Jesus at Memorial Health on June 15, 2020 with his wife of 63 years, Pat and his daughter, Renee holding his other hand.
He is survived in addition to his wife and daughter, by numerous cousins and other relatives.
Graveside services will be according to CDC guidelines including masks at 2 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rincon Cemetery on Lexington Ave.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
