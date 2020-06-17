SMSGT Virgle GreenwayTybee Island, GASMSGT Virgle Greenway, 83, retired QA at 165th TAG took the hand of Jesus at Memorial Health on June 15, 2020 with his wife of 63 years, Pat and his daughter, Renee holding his other hand.He is survived in addition to his wife and daughter, by numerous cousins and other relatives.Graveside services will be according to CDC guidelines including masks at 2 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rincon Cemetery on Lexington Ave.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at