Vivian Elizabeth Anderson CannadyPooler, GAMrs. Vivian Elizabeth Anderson Cannady, 82, of Pooler, died on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Candler Hospital after a brief illness. Vivian was born on November 23, 1937 in Emanuel County to Kiley and Sarah Anderson. She married her high school sweetheart, C. Delmo Cannady in April of 1954. Vivian and Delmo had four children to whom they devoted themselves wholeheartedly. Above all else, Vivian loved and valued her family. Three of her four children survived to adulthood. Vivian credited her faith as the means to surviving the unimaginable loss of her firstborn daughter. She was also the world's most devoted grandma and a doting great-grandmother of seven. She enjoyed beating her family in a game of Phase 10 and was happiest sitting at Pooler Recreation Park watching her kids, grands, or great-grands play ball. Vivian was a breast cancer survivor and she often supported CURE Childhood Cancer to honor the lives of her daughter and great-grandson. Vivian was a longstanding member of Pooler First Baptist Church: her church home filled with friends she loved like family. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Delmo Cannady; daughter, Connie Gail Cannady; parents, Kiley and Sarah Anderson; and great-grandson, John Ashley Beam. Survivors include her son, Stevie Cannady (Sharon); daughters, Sherry Williams and Lisa Barras (Dannie); five grandchildren, Ashley Beam (Josh), Joseph Barras (Brittany), Christen Cannady (Tyler Prieskorn), Calley Duncan, and Taylor Preckel (Jason); six precious great-grandchildren, Mason Duncan, Hudson Duncan, Benjamin Beam, Harper Barras, Nora Gray Prieskorn, and Nathan Beam; and several nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Monday, October 5th from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place, including the mandatory wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate). The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page on Tuesday, October 6th at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pooler located at 204 U.S. Hwy 80. The graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 4264 GA Hwy 86 West, Lyons, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CURE Childhood Cancer.