Vivian "Honey" Turner Howard passed away on March 30, 2019, at St Joseph's/Candler Hospital, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Vivian was born April 9, 1934, at the Telfair Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. She graduated from Savannah High School. She was very proud and fond of her class at Charles Holmes Herty Elementary School.



Vivian worked as a teller at Wells Fargo bank for over twenty years. Vivian loved to provide excellent service to the many customers who cherished their time in her teller line. These brief transactions brightened the days of countless bank goers over the years. Her grandchildren could be found working as honorary teller assistants when "Honey", as she was nicknamed by her grandchildren, would work the drive-thru window.



Vivian was a member of the Presbyterian Church and also enjoyed attending Ascension Lutheran Church with her family. She was a dedicated member of Beta Kappa Phi Sorority for over fifty years. Her sorority provided life-long friendships and the opportunity to serve the community, including baking cookies for Grace Ministries. Vivian was a regular at the John Wesley Center, and continued playing bridge there, even when reading her hands required that she use a magnifying glass due to her failing eyesight.



Vivian valued her friendships, staying active, and her independence. Her loving family and her caregivers (especially Carolyn Milton and Niki Spencer) helped ensure Vivian kept busy and retained her freedom. At her advanced age, and despite escalating health concerns, she remained in her own home, maintained her love of shopping, and always made weekly trips to the beauty salon.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Hewitt Howard, Jr., and survived by her daughters, Valerie Hallman Assey of Mt. Pleasant SC, Stephanie Hallman, Miller (Charlie), and son, Christopher Howard (Mariam) all of Savannah Georgia. Honey is survived by five grandchildren - Bruce Miller, Amanda Assey Lewis, Michael Assey, Adam Miller, and Drew Howard - all of whom received special Christmas ornaments as gifts from her over the years. Honey was also blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Stella Lewis, Mazey Miller, Reid Miller, O'Neill Lewis, and Turner Miller.



Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



Remembrances may be made to the Grace Ministry at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 120 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401.



