Mrs. Vonnell (Nell) Rogers Burke died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 94 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. She was born in Glennville, GA in 1924 and spent most of her life in Savannah, GA before moving to FL in 2014. Nell was married to the late George Burke of Savannah, GA, for 39 years. She retired from CSX Railroad after 44 years of service. She is survived by her brother, Jerry H. Rogers, of Jasper, GA and her sister, Faye R. Allen of The Villages, FL, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 13, 2019